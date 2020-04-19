Financial Markets Fitch lowers Vietnamese banks’ rating outlooks due to coronavirus By Gia Phong Sunday, Apr 19, 2020,08:13 (GMT+7) Fitch lowers Vietnamese banks’ rating outlooks due to coronavirus By Gia Phong A bank employee counts Vietnamese banknotes. Fitch Ratings believes the State Bank of Vietnam will continue to provide liquidity to the local banking system – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Fitch Ratings has recently revised the outlook on long-term issuer default ratings of two State-owned banks, and a wholly foreign-owned bank in Vietnam, to stable from positive, and the outlooks for two joint stock commercial banks to negative from stable. These actions stem from the sharply lower, albeit positive growth that Vietnam faces from the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and its potential to negatively affect the banks’ credit profiles in, at least, the near term. “The issuer default ratings of all five banks were affirmed at existing levels, as we expect a firm economic recovery in 2021, although there will be lingering effects on the banks,” said the United States-based rating agency. Vietnam Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank), Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), and ANZ Bank (Vietnam) had their outlooks lowered to stable from positive. Meanwhile, the agency revised… Read full this story

