First White Book on Vietnamese Co-operatives released

GSO General Director Nguyễn Bích Lâm gives a speech during the launch of the first White Book on Vietnamese co-operatives on Tuesday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Danh Lam HÀ NỘI — The General Statistics Office (GSO) released its first White Book on co-operatives in Việt Nam on Tuesday. “Developing the collective economy is a consistent policy of the Party and State. However, co-operatives still need to make strong reforms to develop amid the country’s intensive integration,” Lâm said. “While the world saw profound global instability in the last few years, co-operatives across the country still developed stably. The number of co-operatives increased with their operational quality gradually enhanced,” Lâm said. Business White Book The GSO has also released the 2020 White Book on Vietnamese Businesses. The first edition of the White Book on Vietnamese Businesses was launched in July last year. The White Book contains essential information assessing the development of enterprises across the country with a specific view of each locality from 2016 to 2019. “The publication, to be published on an annual basis, provides an overall picture of the development of domestic businesses arranged according to sectors, business types and localities, serving as a reference for the Government, ministries, sectors and localities… Read full this story

