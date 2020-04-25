International FIFA to release US$150 million to member associations due to COVID-19 pandemic The Saigon Times Saturday, Apr 25, 2020,17:36 (GMT+7) FIFA to release US$150 million to member associations due to COVID-19 pandemicThe Saigon Times The logo of FIFA is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland September 26, 2017 – PHOTO: REUTERS ZURICH (REUTERS) – FIFA will release operational funds for 2019 and 2020 amounting to US$150 million to its member associations as the first step of a relief plan to help negate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global soccer body said on Friday. Each of FIFA’s 211 member associations would receive US$500,000 in the coming days as well as any remaining entitlements for 2019 and 2020, it added. The coronavirus outbreak has brought soccer to a standstill and clubs have struggled to cope with the loss of revenue. “The pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges for the entire football community and, as the world governing body, it is FIFA’s duty to be there and support the ones that are facing acute needs,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said here “This starts by providing immediate financial assistance to our member associations, many of which are experiencing severe financial distress. “This… Read full this story

