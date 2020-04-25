Trade Face mask makers face export hurdles The Saigon Times Saturday, Apr 25, 2020,15:13 (GMT+7) Face mask makers face export hurdlesThe Saigon Times Workers at a face mask company in Hanoi – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnamese producers are now sitting on a combined stockpile of 20 million cloth face masks as the health care sector has not completed amassing as sufficient stockpiles of masks as required, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade. The country is capable of producing 11 million cloth face masks per day, which is sufficient for domestic demand and donation to other coronavirus-hit countries. The country’s health care sector has so far stockpiled only 46 million face masks, below the Government’s requirement of 60 million face masks in reserve for coronavirus prevention and control. This is the reason why mask producers have been obstructed from exporting their masks. Speaking at a meeting chaired by Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh on April 24, director of the Industry Agency Truong Thanh Hoai urged the health care sector to speed up the purchase of the remaining 14 million face masks to pave the way for unlimited exports of face masks, especially to countries hit the hardest by the… Read full this story

