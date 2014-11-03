External relation unit asked to further contribute to promoting int’l relations

PANO – The Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Commission for External Relations was requested to effectively and synchronously implement the Party’s, the State’s, the Fatherland Front’s and people’s organizations’ external affairs in politics, ecomony, culture, defence and security to ensure the stable and sustainable development of the international relations. Addressing the ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of the commission’s traditional day in Hanoi on November 1st, Mr. Le Hong Anh, Politburo member and permanent member of the PCC’s Secretariat, urged the commission to exert its efforts to firmly defend the national independence, self-reliance while promoting the multilateralization and diversification of international relations so as to boost the national prestige in the international arena. (more…)
