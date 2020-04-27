A Tra catfish processing line for export to the EU. — Photo baocongthuong.vn HÀ NỘI — Local exporters should accelerate the registration of REX codes to enjoy preferential tariffs from the European Union as the EU, Norway and Switzerland would not accept the certification of origin of goods (C/O) form A from the beginning of July. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the EU has asked Vietnamese firms to register the REX codes as soon as possible. REX, or registered exporter system, is a system of certification of origin of goods based on self-certification. It has been applied in Việt Nam since January 1, 2019. Exporters therefore have to register the REX code instead of C/O form A. Firms which do not have the REX codes have been allowed to use C/O form A in the transition period. The period would end on June 30. The Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) is in charge of receiving exporters’ application for registration of REX Code and carrying out the registration. However, the process of registering the codes has been slow, said the MoIT. Earlier, the ministry sent a document to VCCI to accelerate the registration. Meanwhile, businesses exporting… Read full this story

Exporters required to register REX code before June 30 have 292 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 27, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.