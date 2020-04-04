Trade Exporters asked to prepare for rice export to South Korea despite suspension By Lan Nhi Saturday, Apr 4, 2020,17:13 (GMT+7) Exporters asked to prepare for rice export to South Korea despite suspensionBy Lan Nhi Paddy harvest in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang. Local rice firms were told to get prepared for rice bidding to export over 55,112 tons to South Korea – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – While the Government has yet to decide on a resumption of rice exports, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has told rice firms to get ready for rice bidding to export over 55,112 tons to South Korea. The ministry’s Import-Export Department has written to the Vietnam Food Association, local industry-trade departments and rice exporters about the bidding mechanisms and process. South Korea has pledged to introduce a preferential tariff of 5% for tens years beginning in 2020, on a quota of 408,700 tons of rice. The total rice import quota is allotted annually via electronic bidding in many phases by the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation. South Korea planned to import about half of its rice quotas allocated to five countries, including Vietnam, in the first half of this year. However, as a result of… Read full this story

