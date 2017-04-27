Exhibition on Vietnam’s reunification day held in Cuba

Havana (VNA) – A photo exhibition to commemorate the 42nd anniversary of the liberation of South Vietnam and national reunification has been held at the General Antonio Maceo Military Academy of Cuba. The event was organised by the Foreign Relations Department of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Vietnam’s Defence Attache Office in Cuba. It featured more than 50 black and white photos that captured Vietnam’s history as well as the Doi moi (reform) process. Addressing the opening ceremony on April 26, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Nguyen Trung Thanh highlighted the significance of the 1975 Victory as well as support from other countries, especially Cuba. He recalled the historic trip of the revolutionary leader of Cuba Fidel Castro to the central province of Quang Tri in 1973, the first foreign leader to set foot in the liberated in the south of Vietnam, which became a source of encouragement for Vietnamese people to achieve victory.-VNA
