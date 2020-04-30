Exhibition on “Great Spring Victory” opens in Ho Chi Minh

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Trong Nghia, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army attended the opening ceremony. The exhibition introduces nearly 300 documents, images and artifacts of the Great Victory of Spring 1975, divided into three sections. Delegates at the event The event also displays two National Treasure-recognized items: the Ho Chi Minh Campaign Operation Manual and the Ho Chi Minh Campaign Determination map (restoration). The exhibition will last until August 8 and information on the images, documents and artifacts presented at the exhibition will be regularly updated on the website of the Vietnamese Military Museum. Translated by Hoang Giang

