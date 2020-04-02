International England coach Jones signs new deal to 2023 World Cup The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 2, 2020,17:06 (GMT+7) England coach Jones signs new deal to 2023 World CupThe Saigon Times England head coach Eddie Jones during the warm up before the match – PHOTO: REUTERS LONDON (REUTERS) – England coach Eddie Jones has agreed a contract extension which will see him continue in the role until the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday. Jones, whose contract was set to expire in August 2021, had been in talks over a new deal since guiding England to the 2019 World Cup final, where they lost to South Africa. Since taking charge of England at the end of 2015, Jones has won 42 of his 54 matches, giving him a win ratio of 78%, the highest in the history of England coaches, the RFU said. “I never thought coming here four years ago I would be doing a second four years but the circumstances are right,” the 60-year-old Australian said in a statement. “I am excited about raising the standards again. We have a great team. “We set out four years ago to be the best team in the world… Read full this story

