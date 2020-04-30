Drought, saltwater dry up Mekong Delta’s largest reservoir

The Kênh Lấp Reservoir in Bến Tre Province’s Ba Tri District is drying up because of the impact of drought and saltwater intrusion. – VNA/VNS Photo Huỳnh Phúc Hậu BẾN TRE – The Kênh Lấp Reservoir in Bến Tre Province, the largest in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta, is drying up due to drought and saltwater intrusion, leaving thousands of households facing a water shortage. The reservoir in Ba Tri District is nearly 5km long and 40 -100m wide. It used to be a canal running into the Ba Lai River, and was converted into a reservoir last year. It has a capacity of more than 800,000cu.m and supplies water to 200,000 people in the district. Trần Văn Thanh of Ba Tri’s Phước Ngãi Commune said after the reservoir was built he did not have to buy freshwater for feeding cows and household use at the beginning of the ongoing dry season last year. But the reservoir is drying up and he cannot draw water from it any longer, he said. He now has to buy water or get it from free water supply sites in the commune, he said. Hồ Văn Thương, deputy head of the district’s… Read full this story
