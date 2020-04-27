Tourism Domestic tourism gradually reopens By Dao Loan Monday, Apr 27, 2020,18:57 (GMT+7) Domestic tourism gradually reopensBy Dao Loan A cruise ship docked at Bach Dang Wharf in District 1, HCMC – PHOTO: MINH TUAN HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive on measures for socioeconomic development amid the early recession of Covid-19 in the country, including gradually reopening domestic tourism. Many localities and travel firms confirmed their intentions to introduce multiple promotions to attract more domestic tourists. Some travel companies pointed out that travel demand is still low, but the domestic tourism market is recovering as travel restrictions have been relaxed. Once air routes are completely resumed, the number of tourists will surge. However, the domestic tourism market will see significant changes as tourists are still worried about the spread of Covid-19 and have lower budgets due to the long-lasting pandemic. Therefore, travel firms should offer suitable tourism products. According to Outbox Consulting, domestic travelers will be the saviors of the tourism market this summer. Since some social distancing measures are still being applied, including the restriction of large gatherings, travel firms should focus on individual guests and millennials instead of families and groups of guests and should avoid… Read full this story

