Domestic flights and inter-provincial buses resume operation after social distancing eased

Parked planes sit at Hà Nội’s Nội Bài International Airport. — VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hùng HÀ NỘI — All domestic flights and inter-provincial buses resumed limited operations yesterday following the decision to ease social distancing taken by the Government. The Ministry of Transport sent a note to relevant authorities on Wednesday outlining changes that will be made for road, rail, sea and air travel thanks to the move to ease social distancing and downgrade Hà Nội from a high-risk to a medium-risk area for COVID-19. From yesterday, up to 20 flights between Hà Nội and HCM City were back in service instead of six per day that were operated under the distancing order. Flights from Hà Nội-Đà Nẵng and HCM City-Đà Nẵng have also increased from two to six per day. Services from Hà Nội and HCM City to other localities and routes between localities are now allowed to operate one flight per day. In terms of roads, chairmen of People’s Committees nationwide have been assigned to issue specific decisions on the transportation of passengers travelling within their provinces by means of public transport. Inter-provincial transport via road would have resumed. For inter-provincial buses, only 30 per cent have been allowed to resume services in medium-risk areas. The rate in low-risk areas… Read full this story

