Dollar billionaires and hot competition in the banking sector in 2019

Two dollar billionaires in the banking sector emerged in 2019, which also witnessed competition that led to big changes in the economy.
The banking sector in 2019 saw a sprint to increase capital and attract foreign capital flow to meet international standards and upgrade banking technology.
|The selling of 603 million BIDV shares (BID) worth VND20.2 trillion ($870 billion) to KEB Hana Bank from South Korea was the most valuable deal in 2019. The share sale wrapped up in November 2019 after two years of negotiation.
With the deal, BIDV became the biggest bank in the system with charter capital of VND40.22 trillion.
M. Ha
Vietnam banks thrive in 2019, profits exceed targets
2019 has been a good year for the banking sector. Most commercial banks performed well with profit results exceeding the targets set earlier in the year.
Banks likely to enjoy big fat earnings again this year
Though the fiscal year 2019 is yet to end, early reports suggest major commercial banks in Vietnam will enjoy big fat earnings this year.
