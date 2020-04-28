A scene in the film. Photo: doanhnhantrevn.vn The 90-minute long film, directed by Director Ho Thanh Tuan, recalls historical, economic and cultural milestones of Ho Chi Minh City over the past four decades. It also includes stories highlighting the iron will and aspiration of the Vietnamese people to develop and have a firm position in the world. The stories are told by Vietnamese people who are living and working in Ho Chi Minh City and have made great contributions to the present, dynamic city. The documentary uses modern film making technologies, including 3D graphics, and is expected to give a new and special experience to audiences. Translated by Tran Hoai

Documentary highlights iron will and aspiration of Vietnamese people have 190 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 28, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.