Discovering beautiful cherry blossoms of Kon Tum

As we enter into 2020, large numbers of local residents and tourists are paying a visit to the Mang Den plateau located in the central highlands province of Kon Tum to enjoy the sight of the spectacular cherry blossom trees on display.

As a result of favourable weather conditions, the Mang Den plateau is currently home to thousands of cherry trees which are in full bloom, with large numbers of tourists keen to visit the area.

According to locals, in Kon Plong district, this year marks one of the most beautiful cherry blossom seasons that the town has ever witnessed.

Most of the tourists who come to enjoy the sight of the cherry blossoms are from provinces around the central highlands, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Cherry blossom trees appear elegant whilst in the pristine space of the Mang Den plateau.

Apart from enjoying the beautiful nature on show, visitors also have the opportunity to experience the gong culture and the culinary arts of the Xo Dang people who are indigenous to the area.

According to preliminary statistics released by the People’s Committee of Kon Plong district, the region is currently home to between 20,000 to 30,000 cherry trees, most of which are situated in Mang Den town.

Cherry blossoms are planted by locals in Kon Plong district in the hope of enticing greater numbers of tourists to the region.

VOV