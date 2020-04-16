Nguyễn Xuân Đường, 49, also called Đường ‘Nhuệ’. —Photo vietnamplus.vn HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trương Hòa Bình has asked agencies of Thái Bình Province to look into allegations that Nguyễn Xuân Đường, 49, also called Đường ‘Nhuệ’ and his accomplices injured a man. The move came after local media reported that on March 30, a 24-year-old shipper of Phúc Cường Transport Service Co Ltd agreed to transport a package for Đường’s company from Thái Bình Province to Hà Nội. Đường and his wife Nguyễn Thị Dương own Đường Dương Co Ltd. The company specialises in real estate, construction, import, and exports, per its business registration certificate. Đường is also suspected of being a loan shark. However, the shipper and the recipient of the package failed to agree on the delivery location at first, resulting in an argument and late delivery. After that, Đường called to threaten the shipper and instructed him to return to Thái Bình Province to meet him. At about 6:20pm on March 30, the shipper and his company’s manager met Đường at his house, also the headquarters of Đường’s company at No 366 Lê Quý Đôn Street, Kỳ Bá Ward, Thái Bình City. After being questioned by Đường about the late… Read full this story

Deputy PM orders investigation into suspected loan shark have 315 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 16, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.