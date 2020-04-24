Demolition work to continue at 8B Lê Trực building

Equipment is carried to the building at 8B Lê Trực Street to serve the demolition of illegaly-contructed floors of the building. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Khánh HÀ NỘI — The second phase of the demolition of illegally constructed floors of a building at 8B Lê Trực Street in Hà Nội’s Ba Đình District, is expected to start on May 15. The building, conspicuous in its proximity to Hồ Chí Minh mausoleum in the centre of Hà Nội, and the city’s struggles in handling the issue despite Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc’s repeated order to promptly settle this “long-standing issue” in the last four years, have drawn a great deal of public criticism. Trương Văn Hải, Chairman of Bắc Nam Civil Construction Investment Joint Stock Company, which was appointed by the district People’s Committee to carry out the demolition, said that between April 22 and May 12, the company would be preparing equipment for removing the 17th and 18th floors of the building. “The company’s workers are installing hoists in front of the building. The hoists would bring construction waste from the top of the building to the ground,” he said. On Thursday afternoon, local authorities built fences and restricted traffic… Read full this story

