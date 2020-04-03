Delivery workers risk Covid-19 infection trying to earn a buck

No-one picked up the phone after several calls, with Tran Van Nghia thinking he would have to return with the food. Suddenly, a rope tangled down from the second floor.”I am sorry it took so long to find the rope. Can you attach the package to it?” Nghia was asked by the customer.He suddenly thought about his wife and children, in close contact with him daily.”If customers are that careful, how about my family? Will I accidentally infect them?” he told himself before responding to another order.Since, to avoid close contact, the 40-year-old now steps away from customers retrieving deliveries from his bag.Employed at Bac Thang Long Industrial Zone for three years, Nghia spends his evenings and weekends offering ride shares, earning up to VND 9 million ($384) a month.However, since the novel coronavirus hit Hanoi, he earns less than VND100,000 ($4.3) per day.”We gathered at crossroads or near residential buildings but receive no customers. Since the beginning of this month, I have worked as a food delivery person,” Nghia said, adding he preferred night orders since customers were generous at tipping. A delivery man waits to deliver a customer’s food from a restaurant on Hanoi’s Com Vong Street. Photo… Read full this story

