Delicacies delivered to sooth gourmands amid pandemic

S Villa Restaurant Add: 128 Mai Hắc Đế St, Hoàn Kiếm Dist, Hà Nội Hotline: 0358588886 Fanpage: www.facebook.com/svilla128maihacde The restaurant presents a rich range of Western delicacies. To serve gourmands at home, it’s offering a 30 per cent discount for all wine, a 20 per cent discount for all European dishes and free delivery for orders within 5km a radius of the restaurant. The must-try dishes include Op rib beef, Tomahawk steak, Angus beef in pepper sauce, Australian beef in pepper sauce, grilled salmon with passion fruit sauce and Mexican pizza. Their special sauce that’s cooked for hours is one of the things that impressed me the most. Various salads are ideal to serve with meaty dishes. Súp Cua Chị Bụi (Mrs Bụi’s Crab Soup) Add 1: 108 Yên Lãng St, Đống Đa Dist and 44 Nguyễn Trường Tộ St, Ba Đình Dist, Hà Nội Tel: 0833252526 Fanpage: www.facebook.com/soupcuachibuiHN It’s like a paradise for crab lovers. I was impressed by the big bowl of soup topped with plenty of crab meat, a century egg, mushrooms and a quail egg. It’s like no other. There is no doubt that the crab soup here is rich in nutrition. It’s also well garnished. Last but not least,… Read full this story

