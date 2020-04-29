Defense Trade Union presents gifts to needy trade union members

PANO – The Trade Union Committee of the Ministry of National Defense presented gifts to staff, trade union members, and workers of both Company 26 of the General Department of Logistics and Factory Z153 of the General Department of Techniques on May 6th. Presenting gifts to needy workers The visit was part of the 2016 “Month of Workers”, which encourages needy workers to overcome difficulties. The delegation also presented 10 gifts, worth VND 1 million each, to needy trade union members and two gifts, worth VND 4 million each, to the trade union organization of the two units. Translated by Hong Anh

