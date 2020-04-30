Defense Minister active in Canada

During the visit, the Vietnamese delegation conducted practical activities in a bid to foster cooperation, friendship, and mutual trust between the defense ministries of the two countries. The signing of a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation between Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defense and Canada’s Defense Ministry and Canadian Armed Forces provided a legal basis for the two sides to promote bilateral defense cooperation in potential fields. PANO would like to introduce several photo of the Vietnamese delegation’s visit to Canada. Vietnamese Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich and Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan review Canadian guards-of-honor in Ottawa. The two defense ministers sign the memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation. Vietnamese Defense Minister and his Canadian counterpart lay the wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa. The Vietnamese head delegate meets with Foreign and Defense Policy Advisor to the Canadian Prime Minister. Translated by Chung Anh

