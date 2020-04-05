The opportunity to become an official transport business enterprise would help Grab bring multiple benefits to its customers United mindset important to drive progress of transport technology When deploying Decree No.10/2020/ND-CP on car transport business, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) as the body helping the government compile and execute this important legal document, has a thorough grasp of the document for enforcement in practice. Several localities, however, do not properly understand the document, leading to inadequate enforcement and confusing businesses. Some localities assumed that it is time for ride-hailing firms to stop the trial period. Some others thought these car firms need to operate by the same rules as taxis. Some even believe it is time to encourage drivers of tech-based transport firms to shift into other modes of operation after the pilot project for tech cars ended following the enforcement of Decree 10 from April 1, 2020. The pilot project for tech-based cars was implemented following Decision 24/QD-BGTVT dated January 7, 2016, which allowed ride-hailing cars to operate in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Danang, Khanh Hoi, and Quang Ninh. These thoughts do not align with the intentions and actions of the government and the MoT. The articles of Decree 10 make significant headway… Read full this story

Decree 10 paves way for Grab and other ride-hailing firms to begin official operation have 306 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.