Investment Danang calls for investment in three new industrial parks By Nhan Tam Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020,15:38 (GMT+7) Danang calls for investment in three new industrial parks By Nhan Tam An employee works at a high-tech component manufacturing plant at Danang High-Tech Park in Danang City. The Danang High-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority has sent invitations to investors who may be interested in three new industrial park projects in Danang – PHOTO: NHAN TAM DANANG – The Danang High-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority (DHPIZA) has sent invitations to investors who may be interested in three new industrial park (IP) projects in the central city of Danang. These projects have combined capital of nearly VND14 trillion. According to Pham Truong Son, head of DHPIZA, the phase 2 development of the Hoa Nhon Industrial Park and Hoa Cam Industrial Park will be opened for bidding at 2:30 p.m. on May 28, while tenders will be invited for the Hoa Ninh Industrial Park project one day later. Domestic and international investors can join the bidding. The Hoa Nhon IP covering over 360 hectares of land needs more than VND5.6 trillion, inclusive of VND2.5 trillion for compensation and site clearance. The 120-hectare second-phase Hoa Cam IP… Read full this story

