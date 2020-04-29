Investment Danang calls for investment in three new industrial parks By Nhan Tam Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020,15:38 (GMT+7) Danang calls for investment in three new industrial parks By Nhan Tam An employee works at a high-tech component manufacturing plant at Danang High-Tech Park in Danang City. The Danang High-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority has sent invitations to investors who may be interested in three new industrial park projects in Danang – PHOTO: NHAN TAM DANANG – The Danang High-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority (DHPIZA) has sent invitations to investors who may be interested in three new industrial park (IP) projects in the central city of Danang. These projects have combined capital of nearly VND14 trillion. According to Pham Truong Son, head of DHPIZA, the phase 2 development of the Hoa Nhon Industrial Park and Hoa Cam Industrial Park will be opened for bidding at 2:30 p.m. on May 28, while tenders will be invited for the Hoa Ninh Industrial Park project one day later. Domestic and international investors can join the bidding. The Hoa Nhon IP covering over 360 hectares of land needs more than VND5.6 trillion, inclusive of VND2.5 trillion for compensation and site clearance. The 120-hectare second-phase Hoa Cam IP… Read full this story
- Leasing demand in Vietnam’s industrial parks remains strong
- Kristen Stewart is tomboy chic as she joins Charlie's Angels cast for a photo call in New York
- A fateful journey that led to 39 deaths in an Essex industrial park and the arrest of a Northern Irish truck driver
- Mohanlal’s Lucifer sets new industry record, mints Rs 100 crore in 8 days
- MPs call for new law to ban drivers from parking on pavements
- Amber alert for missing girl, 5, snatched from swings in New Jersey park and bundled into van
- Cyberattack `wake-up call' puts pipeline industry in hot seat
- Watch A Preview For The New ‘South Park’ Episode ‘Season Finale’
- Disney and Marvel Heroes Attempt to Break Into China in New South Park Episode
- Pioneer Natural CEO calls out shale industry for Permian Basin gas flaring
Danang calls for investment in three new industrial parks have 327 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 29, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.