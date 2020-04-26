Trade Customs department allows exports of over 38,640 tons of rice The Saigon Times Sunday, Apr 26, 2020,14:45 (GMT+7) Customs department allows exports of over 38,640 tons of riceThe Saigon Times Farmers harvest rice in the Mekong Delta – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH HCMC – The General Department of Vietnam Customs received registrations for exports of over 38,640 tons of rice in the wee hours this morning, April 26. This is part of the rice quota of 400,000 tons for April, according to Vietnamplus news site. Rice traders can register for rice exports on the Vietnam Automated Customs Clearance System (VNACCS/VCIS). The system will automatically stop receiving registrations when 38,640 tons are fully occupied. Earlier this month, the Government decided to limit the rice export volume to 800,000 tons for April and May to ensure food security during the Covid-19 pandemic. This quota is reduced by 40% compared to the same period last year. It is also 35.7% and 21.7% lower than in the same period in 2018 and 2017, respectively. At the same time, the national rice reserve increases from 300,000 to 700,000 tons. Share with your friends:

