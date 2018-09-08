Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the Union of Friendship Organizations of Hanoi Nguyen Lan Huong, who is also head of the mass mobilization department of the Hanoi Party Committee, stressed that over the past 45 years, Vietnam and Japan have become important partners in various areas, including economy, culture, education and tourism. Since its elevation in March 2014, the bilateral relations have seen strong, comprehensive and practical progress, she added. At the event, participants had a chance to have a deeper look into forms of art of the two countries, including the Ikebana flower arrangement, the Origami paper folding and the Haiku poetry of Japan, and the mooncake making of Vietnam. VNA Related news Vietnam – Japan Exchange 2018 to deepen bilateral cooperation

Cultural exchange event marks Vietnam – Japan relation anniversary have 191 words, post on english.vov.vn at September 8, 2018. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.