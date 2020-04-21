Crunch time for labour-intensive areas

Industrial workers are under pressure to make ends meet while nationwide shutdowns remain in place, Photo: Huu Khoa Despite Samsung Vietnam designing partitions to prevent droplets between workers to improve safety levels during the coronavirus outbreak, it was recently forced to close a workshop in its factory in the northern province of Bac Ninh altogether after a single worker tested positive for COVID-19. In another case, Pouyuen Vietnam, a major branded athletic and casual footwear producer and manufacturer for brands such as Nike and Adidas, suspended production on April 14-15 after local authorities cited that the company, which has dozens of thousands of employees and operates three shifts a day, failed to ensure that its workers obeyed current distancing regulations. The unexpected issues for these giant enterprises continue to put more pressure on those trying to protect business as well as enforcing close monitoring measures at industrial zones (IZ). Foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs), especially labour-intensive ones, are faced with the highest level of risks in IZs, where thousands of people work every day. FIEs hit hard Samsung Vietnam, one of the key drivers of export growth, is to cut its export target for 2020 by 12.7 per cent against 2019 and… Read full this story

