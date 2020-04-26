International Cricket given leading role in British sport re-opening plans, say ECB The Saigon Times Sunday, Apr 26, 2020,16:59 (GMT+7) Cricket given leading role in British sport re-opening plans, say ECBThe Saigon Times General view during a cricket match – PHOTO: REUTERS MANCHESTER (REUTERS) – English cricket’s governing body said it has been given the leading role for all sport in the country, including soccer, in examining how to create ‘bio-secure’ venues as leagues look for ways to restart their competitions without fans. Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), said his organisation has been asked by the British government’s Department of Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS), to look into how all sports might be able to resume in secure environments once COVID-19 restrictions are eased. “The ECB has been asked to lead by DCMS across football, horse racing, tennis and rugby,” Harrison said in comments reported by the website Cricinfo. “There has been a lot of communication between sports, particularly around health, as we are trying to guarantee safety. “I had a conference call with the head of the FA (Football Association) and the RFU (Rugby Football Union) about a range of topics: working together; how we share… Read full this story

