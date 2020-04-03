Doctors work around the clock to early detect samples positive for the virus Five new cases have tested positive for the deadly virus after entering Vietnam from abroad, according to the Ministry of Health. They have all been placed in quarantine as soon as they landed at airports, posing no risk of infection within the community, health officials said. The remaining patient works for Truong Sinh Co. Ltd., that has provided services for Bach Mai hospital – one of the country’s two hotspots for the coronavirus outbreak. She went on business to Ha Nam province together with a group of Bach Mai hospital staff on March 31. The patient was diagnosed with the virus and was quarantined for observation and treatment at the Ha Nam general hospital. As of 06.00am on April, the coronavirus has spread to more than 20 cities and provinces across the country, with 233 infections. No death has been reported. The capital city of Hanoi tops the list of epidemic-hit localities, with 105 cases confirmed to date. It is followed by Ho Chi Minh City with 50 positive cases. Bach Mai hospital in Hanoi is considered a COVID-19 hotspot as the number of infections has… Read full this story

COVID-19 UPDATE: Infections total 233, 75 discharged from hospital have 318 words, post on english.vov.vn at April 3, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.