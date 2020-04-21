COVID-19 control measures to be gradually eased

A street vendor sells fruits at the Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square in Hà Nội. Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc delivers a speech at a meeting on COVID-19 prevention and control in Hà Nội on Monday. — Photo toquoc.vn HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc said the country could start gradually loosening COVID-19 containment measures during a Government meeting in Hà Nội on Monday. However, a decree would only be decided on Wednesday, he said while asking for the continued implementation of measures agreed at a previous meeting on April 15. He warned that risks remained high, so the political system and localities as well as citizens must continue following prevention measures, including social distancing, to stem the virus. The PM also agreed with the Ministry of Health’s proposal to increase exports of face masks as the nation had sufficient reserves. Regarding the repatriation of Vietnamese citizens, the PM assigned the ministries of health, foreign affairs, transport and defense to decide on the number of flights carrying nationals home based on the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the requests of Vietnamese citizens, and domestic quarantine capacity. He tasked heads of provincial People’s Committees to ensure proper containment measures in accordance with the levels of virus infection risks. At a meeting earlier the same… Read full this story

