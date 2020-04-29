Amazon, Microsoft, Zoom, and Netflix have been recording hikes in their stocks for months thanks to COVID-19 Tech stocks on the rise Prompted by COVID-19, social distancing in many countries has made people give priority to home activities that depend a lot on technology. As a result, the stocks of tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, Zoom, and Netflix have been constantly rising in the past months. Founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos saw his asset value grow by nearly $24 billion to $138.5 billion since the beginning of this year, according to Bloomberg. Its stock (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been traded at $2,363, up 26 per cent against early 2020. Ending the April 22 session, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) also saw a hike of 3.4 per cent in its stock to $173.52. Currently, the company still boasts a market capitalisation of more than $1 trillion while Apple and Alphabet (Google) have both dropped below the mark. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has been trading at around $421 per stock, up 30 per cent against early 2020. Also, Eric Yuan, founder of the US-based video chat application Zoom has earned about $4 billion in the recent three months, raising his total asset value to $7.6 billion, according to… Read full this story

COVID-19 can accelerate the IPO of local tech stocks? have 313 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 29, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.