Coronavirus: US unemployment claims hit 26.4 million amid virus

Data shows a further 4.4 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the past week. A further 4.4 million Americans sought unemployment benefits last week as the economic toll from the coronavirus pandemic continued to mount. The new applications brought the total number of jobless claims since mid-March to 26.4 million. That amounts to more than 15% of the US workforce. However, the most recent data marked the third week that the number of new claims has declined, raising hopes that the worst of the shock may be over. "While this week's 4.4 million jobless claims are staggering, there are signs that the pace of layoffs has reached its peak," said Richard Flynn, UK managing director at financial service firm Charles Schwab. "The key questions at this point are when can the economy reopen and what happens when it does?" Economists have warned that the world is facing the sharpest slowdown since the Great Depression in the 1930s. In the US, the economy is expected to contract 5.9% this year, according to the International Monetary Fund. In just five weeks, the surge in unemployment claims has exceeded the number of jobs created in the near-decade of expansion that ended in…

