Chinese Super League team Wuhan Zall make an emotional homecoming after being unable to return for three months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Chinese Super League team Wuhan Zall made an emotional homecoming after being unable to return for three months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Players had initially stayed at their winter training camp in Spain when the virus peaked in Wuhan in January. After a prolonged transit in Germany, they landed in Shenzhen on 16 March and underwent three weeks’ quarantine. They were greeted by fans when they arrived in Wuhan by train on Saturday evening. “After more than three months of wandering, the homesick Wuhan Zall team members finally set foot in their hometown,” the team said on the Twitter-like Weibo. Fans, dressed in the team’s orange colours, sang and gave the players flowers as they arrived home for the first time in 104 days. Players will now spend time with their families before training resumes. The team had first left Wuhan in early January to start preparing for the Super League season. By the time they arrived in Malaga, residents in Wuhan were living under strict lockdown measures, and there were no planes or trains in… Read full this story

Coronavirus: Chinese Super League team return home to Wuhan after 104 days abroad have 303 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at April 20, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.