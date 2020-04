Coach Park ranked among 40 most powerful people in South Korea

Head coach Park Hang-seo. Photo vff.org.vn According to Forbes South Korea, Park ranked 38th on the list of 40 most influential people, thanks to his success with the national team winning him fame back home. The top of the list is mostly made up of those in the entertainment industry, with K-pop group BTS number one. Striker Son Heung-min of Tottenham and midfielder Lee Kang-in of Valencia are also on the list. Yesterday, coach Park was present at PVF Young Football Training Centre in Hung Yen Province to ask about injuries of some of his charges, including midfielder Luong Xuan Truong who is recovering from a torn ligament. In addition to Truong, Tran Dinh Trong is also rehabbing at the centre. He has had a torn ligament injury for a long time but has not recovered yet. VNA

