Co Loa Citadel – ideal destination for tourists

Co Loa Citadel, about 20 km to the north of today’s Hanoi, is not only a lively evidence of the ancient Vietnamese people’s tradition in their struggle against invaders to defend the country, but also an ideal destination for tourists. Covering nearly 500ha, the citadel is a place of worship for King An Duong Vuong and Princess My Chau. In photo: The An Duong Vuong Temple was built in 1687 during the reign of King Le Hy Tong and was repaired in 1689, often called Thuong temple (Photo: VNA) Nguyen-dynasty bronze cauldrons in Hue Imperial Citadel The Hue imperial city in Thua Thien-Hue province is now still home to bronze cauldrons dating back from Nguyen dynasty (1631-1684). Relics of 1,000-year-old temple architecture found in Tay Ninh The Southern Institute of Social Sciences’ Centre for Archeological Studies has recently discovered vestiges of an ancient temple architecture dating back to over 1,000 years ago in Tay Ninh Province.

