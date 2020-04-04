Infrastructure Cleared site for Long Thanh Airport project to be handed over in October The Saigon Times Saturday, Apr 4, 2020,10:23 (GMT+7) Cleared site for Long Thanh Airport project to be handed over in OctoberThe Saigon Times An artist’s impression of Long Thanh International Airport. The cleared land for the first phase of the Long Thanh airport project is set to be handed over to the project’s investor in October this year – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – The cleared land for the first phase of the Long Thanh airport project is set to be handed over to the project’s investor in October this year, stated Nguyen Dong Thanh, director of the Land Fund Development Center of Dong Nai Province. To build Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai Province, some 5,000 hectares of land will be recalled, with 1,800 hectares under the management of 17 organizations, including Suoi Trau High School and Primary School and Suoi Trau Health Center, VietnamPlus news site reported, citing Thanh. Dong Nai Rubber Corporation has the largest recalled area of 1,700 hectares of land among the affected organizations. The center is collaborating with the competent agencies in the province to speed up the land reclamation, site clearance compensation… Read full this story

