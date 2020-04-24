Cho Tot teams up with Unilever Food Solutions to aid restaurants during Covid-19

With the Food category on Cho Tot, F&B businesses have a new online channel to promote their offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic During the coronavirus outbreak, lots of local restaurants have been trying to sell food online to gain more customers. However, many of them lack experience in this channel while delivery apps also charge high commissions of 20-30 per cent of the order value. For small-scale restaurants dealing with fewer orders, it will be difficult for sellers to turn a profit. Understanding the challenges of F&B business during this time, Cho Tot has announced the launch of the Cho Tot Food category which allows local food business owners to sell their food items without having to pay a premium or commission to external vendors. Unilever Food Solutions has connected Cho Tot with thousands of F&B businesses to the online marketplace. The onboarding process will ensure that business owners who have not had prior experience with online operations are still able to list on Cho Tot for increased online visibility as Cho Tot has more than 1.6 million visits per day. Nguyen Ngoc Hai Duong, CEO of Cho Tot, said, “The Food category on Cho Tot had a trial run and is expected… Read full this story

