China pressured EU to drop COVID disinformation criticism: sources

WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) – China sought to block a European Union report alleging that Beijing was spreading disinformation about the coronavirus outbreak, according to four sources and diplomatic correspondence reviewed by Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask buys food at a street stall, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Beijing, China, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo The report was eventually released, albeit just before the start of the weekend Europe time and with some criticism of the Chinese government rearranged or removed, a sign of the balancing act Brussels is trying to pull off as the coronavirus outbreak scrambles international relations. The Chinese Mission to the EU was not immediately available for comment and China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to faxed questions about the exchange. An EU spokeswoman said “we never comment on content or alleged content of internal diplomatic contacts and communication with our partners from another countries.” Another EU official Reuters said that the disinformation report had been published as usual and denied any of it had been watered down. Four diplomatic sources told Reuters that the report had initially been slated for release on April 21 but was… Read full this story

