Asia News China logs fewer coronavirus infections but tightens some curbs on movement The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 2, 2020,16:53 (GMT+7) China logs fewer coronavirus infections but tightens some curbs on movementThe Saigon Times People with masks are seen at the side of a building, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the central business district in Beijing, China, April 2, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS BEIJING/SHANGHAI (REUTERS) – China, where the coronavirus outbreak first erupted in December, logged fewer new infections on Thursday, but measures restricting movement have been tightened in some parts of the country due to a fear of more imported cases. China had 35 new cases of the disease on April 1, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Thursday. The central province of Hunan, which had recently downgraded its emergency response to the lowest level, reported its first imported infection on Wednesday, state media reported on Thursday, citing the provincial health commission. Authorities remain concerned about the risks posed by imported cases of COVID-19, and have in recent days banned foreign passport holders from entering and ordered a sharp reduction in the number of international flights. China currently allows no more than 134 international… Read full this story

