Community Central Retail Vietnam donates 79,000 masks to hospitals By Le Hoang Thursday, Apr 23, 2020,18:35 (GMT+7) Central Retail Vietnam donates 79,000 masks to hospitals By Le Hoang Representatives of Central Retail Vietnam (R) hand over protective masks to the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in HCMC – PHOTO: LE HOANG HCMC – Central Retail Vietnam has donated 70,000 medical masks and 9,000 face shields to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi and the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in HCMC to help them respond to the coronavirus pandemic. “We understand that the safety of health workers is of utmost importance in the fight against Covid-19. We hope the protective masks will keep our health workers safe at work,” stated Nguyen Thi Phuong, deputy chief executive officer of Central Retail Vietnam. “The donation is a token of appreciation for the Vietnamese Government and local authorities for their efforts in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and for the medical staff and voluntary forces who are working day and night to keep the spread of the disease under control.” Prior to this donation, the company had donated four negative pressure rooms worth VND2 billion for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Two of these were given to Can… Read full this story
- Obstetrics, pediatrics hospitals struggle with patient overcrowding
- Vietnam assumes ASEAN Chair
- WeWork expands in Vietnam
- In Vietnam, gold shops robbed as owners watch SEA Games football
- Students spread the word about importance of organ donations
- The masked summer: Terrifying footage takes you inside the raging infernos bearing down on Sydney - as experts warn the smoke haze blanketing the city could take MONTHS to clear
- VN hospitals use new techniques, medicine for cancer treatment
- Abbott vows to be trusted partner to address Vietnam’s healthcare challenges
- Central bank tightens lending for property sector
- Bunnings selling out of face masks as bushfire smoke blankets state
Central Retail Vietnam donates 79,000 masks to hospitals have 295 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 23, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.