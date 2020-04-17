Can Tho city works to foster economic ties with Russia

Opening the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh said this was the first time Can Tho had held such conference in the European country to seek cooperation opportunities with local partners. At the conference As the capital of Vietnam’s southwestern region, Can Tho is a production hub of not only rice but also fruits and aquatic products. Its people are also known for their hospitality, he said, voicing his belief that Vietnam-Russia relations, especially locality-to-locality ties, will develop more and more strongly. With its advantages, Can Tho has sufficient conditions and potential for effective cooperation with Russian localities, the diplomat added. Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Dung stressed that his city’s administration and businesses will create the most optimal conditions for partnerships with Russian enterprises to generate the best results. Since the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) took effect, bilateral trade has grown considerably, with the Mekong Delta, including Can Tho, supplying a large volume of aquatic products for export. Dung noted that Can Tho exported USD 1.6 million worth of goods to Russia in the first half of 2019, and the city is not satisfied with this outcome…. Read full this story

