Calls made for FiT extension in light of pandemic dilemma Following the release of the newly-approved second feed-in tariff (FiT) for solar energy, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed the government to extend the incentive tariff deadline for wind schemes by two years. “The FiT is coming to an end, low-hanging fruit projects have been developed, and local banks’ capacity to continue to finance development is stretched,” remarked Giles Cooper, chairman of consultancy firm Duane Morris Vietnam LLC. “Meanwhile, the energy demand rises steadily and right-minded global citizens are clamouring for an end to coal and a rapid transition to renewable energy sources. And still, into this heady mix arrived the coronavirus emergency.” Cooper added that for all the momentum, clean-energy sectors – solar, wind, energy storage, and companies transforming the power grid – will not escape COVID-19 impacts. They face serious questions across the board from supply chain issues and workforce shortages to more macro questions about the economy, energy demand, and availability of finance. Under the prime minister’s Decision No.13/QD-TTg dated April 6 on mechanisms to encourage the development of solar power in Vietnam, the new FiT for solar will be applied at 7.09-7.79 US… Read full this story

