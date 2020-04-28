Other News CAAV proposes increasing domestic flights The Saigon Times Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020,17:06 (GMT+7) CAAV proposes increasing domestic flightsThe Saigon Times Aircraft are parked at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. CAAV has written to the Ministry of Transport proposing adding domestic flights on the peak days of April 30 and May 1 – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has written to the Ministry of Transport proposing increasing domestic flights and reducing the distance between passengers on aircraft on the peak days of April 30 and May 1. Local airlines transported a combined 10,000 passengers per day from April 23 to 25, equivalent to 11% of the figure seen in January, according to CAAV. Due to the in-flight social distancing requirement, the number of seats available on aircraft is lower than normal, the local media reported. The authority proposed increasing domestic services from April 29 to meet the travel demand during the upcoming holidays of Reunification Day on April 30 and International Labor Day on May 1. Flight frequency on the Hanoi-HCMC air route should be increased by four to 24 daily round-trip flights. The number of flights should be increased by two per day on the… Read full this story

