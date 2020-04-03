Buddy Bear painting contest launched in Vietnam

The Vietnam Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and the German Embassy has launched the Buddy Bear Painting Project for all visual artists.
Three Buddy Bears weighing 10kg each. They are made from glass fiber reinforced plastic. — Photo vicasartstudio
The Buddy Bears were born from an art project in 2001. The Buddy Bear has been an unofficial ambassador for Germany and a symbol of Berlin.
Famous Buddy Bears are not only presented outside Berlin but are also displayed in many German foreign missions abroad.
The artists’ ideas for the Buddy Bear Painting Project should highlight key topics of the relations between Vietnam and Germany on the occasion of their 45th anniversary.
Artists should present their ideas as individuals or in groups to the German Embassy in Hanoi on the basis of a rough sketch with a brief introduction and a list of materials needed no later than March 31.
The embassy will cover expenses for materials needed so that the three best ideas are selected. The selected artists will be awarded with a cash grant.
Individual presentations by selected artists will be posted on the homepage and social media channel of the German Embassy.
Three selected projects will be carried out with the three Buddy Bears at VICAS Art Studio from July to August.
A ten-day exhibition will be held at VICAS Art Studio in September. — VNS
