Buddha Bar guests told to urgently make health declarations

A health worker checks the body temperature of a resident. The HCMC Center for Disease Control today, April 1 issued an urgent announcement asking the individuals visiting HCMC-based Buddha Barn from March 13 to 17 to make health declarations at medical facilities – PHOTO: VNA CMC – The HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC) today, April 1 issued an urgent notice asking the individuals who visited Buddha Bar, one of the country's biggest Covid-19 infection clusters, from March 13 to 17 to make health declarations at medical facilities without delay. Those evading the call will face tough sanctions in line with the prevailing regulations, the local media reported, citing HCDC. The city has confirmed 15 coronavirus cases linked to the Buddha Bar cluster, with the vast majority of them being foreigners. The municipal center's call is aimed at preventing Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, from further spreading. The center still continues to monitor the situation and the spread of the coronavirus from this cluster to put those with potential exposure to the virus…

