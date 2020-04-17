Bình Phước cashew processors face shortage of capital, raw materials

The cashew processing industry in Bình Phước Province, known as the “capital of cashew” in Viet Nam, faces challenges because of a shortage of raw materials and capital. – VNA Photo Đình Huệ BÌNH PHƯỚC – Bình Phước Province, known as the “capital of cashew” in the country, is facing problems processing cashews due to limited raw materials and capital. The province has around 134,000 hectares of land for cashew, and over 1,400 processing and exporting businesses that sell to markets such as the US, Australia and China. Only 30 of them are able to import raw cashews for processing. The rest are small and micro businesses. Processing businesses need around 600,000 – 800,000 tonnes of raw cashew annually, but the province is only able to provide 200,000 tonnes. Imports, which come from African countries, Indonesia and Cambodia, have high costs, which reduces profitability. During the first two months of the year, the province exported US$61.7 million worth of cashews, and the value of each tonne of cashews was 23.1 per cent lower than that of the same period last year. Vũ Mạnh Tùng, owner of a cashew processing facility in Phú Riềng District, said there was a shortage… Read full this story

