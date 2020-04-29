Nation Binh Duong police files charges against falsifying business documents at Trung Nguyen The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020,11:50 (GMT+7) Binh Duong police files charges against falsifying business documents at Trung NguyenThe Saigon Times Le Hoang Diep Thao sending a letter of denunciation accusing Trung Nguyen Instant Coffee of falsifying business documents. The Binh Duong investigative police agency is launching criminal proceedings against the alleged falsification of business documents – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The Binh Duong investigative police agency is launching criminal proceedings against alleged falsification of business documents at Trung Nguyen Instant Coffee Corporation. A source on April 28 told Thanh Nien newspaper that the police in the southern province of Binh Duong had announced their response to a letter of denunciation from Le Hoang Diep Thao, 47, general director of TNI Corporation, with a decision to file charges against the irregularity at Trung Nguyen, located in Di An City, Binh Duong Province. The provincial People’s Procuracy on the same day noted that the decision had been approved. In the letter of denunciation, Thao accused Nguyen Duy Phuoc, head of the legal department at Trung Nguyen Group, of falsifying documents such as meeting minutes and a decision by shareholders to prove… Read full this story

