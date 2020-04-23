Financial Markets Banks will not ease lending rules for VND285t stimulus package The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 23, 2020,12:03 (GMT+7) Banks will not ease lending rules for VND285t stimulus packageThe Saigon Times A teller counts cash with a money counting machine at a bank – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Banks will simplify lending procedures to help businesses easily access the VND285 trillion stimulus package, but they will not ease lending standards to ensure the stability of the financial and banking system, according to the State Bank of Vietnam. To support businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, banks have introduced a credit package worth VND285 trillion with low interest rates. However, many businesses claimed they could not access the package and proposed that banks ease lending rules. Nghiem Xuan Thanh, chairman of Vietcombank, said most companies that could not access the package are inefficiently operating their businesses. “Banks will not ease lending standards as they must avoid risk,” he stressed. The package does not come from the State budget but from commercial banks. Some experts noted that the package aims to offer loans with low interest rates to businesses during the coronavirus pandemic but will not rescue inefficient businesses that are unable to pay their debts…. Read full this story

