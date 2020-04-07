Financial Markets Banks reduce deposit rates The Saigon Times Tuesday, Apr 7, 2020,15:03 (GMT+7) Banks reduce deposit ratesThe Saigon Times File photo of a teller holding a stack of Vietnamese banknotes – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Local banks have slashed deposit rates to save operating costs and smooth the path for their plans to lower lending rates to support businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Commercial banks with State holdings have reduced deposit rates for various tenors. The Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) lowered deposit rates by 0.2-0.3 percentage point for tenors from six months onward in early April. Customers depositing money for a 12-month term at the bank’s branches and transaction offices will enjoy the annual rate of 6.6%, instead of 6.8% as previously announced. The current highest deposit rate at Vietcombank is 6.8% per year and only applies to the 24-month term. Meanwhile, the Vietnam Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank) has dropped deposit rates for most tenors of three months onward by 0.1-0.2 percentage point. The rate for the 12-month term or for savings of 24-36 months has been kept unchanged at 6.8%. Specifically, at Vietinbank, the rate for savings of three to six months is now 4.7%…. Read full this story

