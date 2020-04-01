Bamboo Airways to sell shares to foreign investors

VietMaz

Economists are concerned that Bamboo Airways’ sale of shares to foreigners could affect national security.

At a roadshow on stock investment opportunities last week, Bamboo Airways announced that it is conducting negotiations to sell shares to foreign strategic investors. The share price is believed to be ‘no lower than VND160,000’.

According to Nguyen Thien Tong, former head of the Department of Aeronautical Engineering under the HCM City University of Technology, in other countries, civil aviation is a special business field, so they apply restrictions on foreign ownership ratios owned by investors from certain countries which may have negative influence on them.

Because of the concerns about security and national defense, as well as the impact on socio-economic development, Vietnam, when joining WTO, did not commit to allow foreign investors to develop airports. Under the BIT agreement, Japanese investors can invest under the mode of joint venture to operate river ports, seaports and air terminals.

