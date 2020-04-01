Bamboo Airways to sell shares to foreign investors

Economists are concerned that Bamboo Airways’ sale of shares to foreigners could affect national security.
At a roadshow on stock investment opportunities last week, Bamboo Airways announced that it is conducting negotiations to sell shares to foreign strategic investors. The share price is believed to be ‘no lower than VND160,000’.
According to Nguyen Thien Tong, former head of the Department of Aeronautical Engineering under the HCM City University of Technology, in other countries, civil aviation is a special business field, so they apply restrictions on foreign ownership ratios owned by investors from certain countries which may have negative influence on them.
Because of the concerns about security and national defense, as well as the impact on socio-economic development, Vietnam, when joining WTO, did not commit to allow foreign investors to develop airports. Under the BIT agreement, Japanese investors can invest under the mode of joint venture to operate river ports, seaports and air terminals.
Le Ha
Bamboo Airways passes IATA operational safety audit
Vietnam’s newest carrier Bamboo Airways is scheduled to receive the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 3.
Bamboo Airways set to receive first Dreamliner
Bamboo Airways will receive its first wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Noi Bai International Airport in December, the first of many such aircraft to join its fleet at the end of 2019 and early 2020.
